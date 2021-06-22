 Skip to main content

Raiders' Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Be Openly Gay
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 22, 2021 12:32am   Comments
Raiders' Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Be Openly Gay

Carl Nassib, defensive end for Las Vegas Raiders, announced on social media Monday that he was gay.

What Happened: In a video posted on the Twitter account of the National Football League, Nassib said he wanted to “take a quick moment to say” that he’s gay.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” said Nassib.

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention.”

Why It Matters: Nassib has become the first active player for the NFL to come out as gay, CNN reported.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the “NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” as per CNN.

Nassib also announced he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization that works with LGBTQ youth.

Photo by Erik Drost on Wikimedia

Posted-In: Carl Nassib gay rights Las Vegas Raiders LGBTQ National Football LeagueNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

