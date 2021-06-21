Elon Musk Says Tesla AI Day Planned For July; Recruiting On Agenda

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reiterated plans to hold an AI Day in about a month aimed to provide a boost to its recruiting plans.

What Happened: The AI day this year will go over the progress with “Tesla software & hardware” for training and inference with the purpose of recruiting, Musk tweeted.

In general, anyone interested in working on physical-word AI problems, should consider joining Tesla. Fastest path to deploying your ideas irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2021

The electric vehicle maker holds themed events from time to time that reveal details on its progress and plans for the future.

See Also: Elon Musk Says New HVAC Firmware Coming 'Soon' In Tesla EVs And Will Be 'Quieter'

Why It Matters: Musk has been teasing the AI day on Twitter. In January, replying to a tweet seeking information about Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, a computer expected to help train Tesla's self-driving software, Musk had hinted plans to reveal more later in the year.

In April, he gave a more firm timeline of “July” for AI Day. Artificial Intelligence is key to Musk’s full self-driving goals and the company has been vocal about hiring in the area of hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, coding and evaluation.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had a total of 70,757 employees as of 2020-end.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.40% lower at $620/83 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.