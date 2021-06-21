 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla AI Day Planned For July; Recruiting On Agenda

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:31pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reiterated plans to hold an AI Day in about a month aimed to provide a boost to its recruiting plans. 

What Happened: The AI day this year will go over the progress with “Tesla software & hardware” for training and inference with the purpose of recruiting, Musk tweeted.

The electric vehicle maker holds themed events from time to time that reveal details on its progress and plans for the future. 

See Also: Elon Musk Says New HVAC Firmware Coming 'Soon' In Tesla EVs And Will Be 'Quieter'

Why It Matters: Musk has been teasing the AI day on Twitter. In January, replying to a tweet seeking information about Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, a computer expected to help train Tesla's self-driving software, Musk had hinted plans to reveal more later in the year.

In April, he gave a more firm timeline of “July” for AI Day. Artificial Intelligence is key to Musk’s full self-driving goals and the company has been vocal about hiring in the area of hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, coding and evaluation. 

The Palo Alto, California-based company had a total of 70,757 employees as of 2020-end.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.40% lower at $620/83 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: artificial intelligence electric vehicles Elon Musk employment EVsNews Events Tech

