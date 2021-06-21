Wish Sees Extremely-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry Other Top Trends

e-commerce platform company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), better known as Wish, is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as the stock surged on Monday.

What Happened: Wish has emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,710 mentions, during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was a distant second with 724 mentions, followed by renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) with 601 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), oil and gas producer Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) and medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV).

Meanwhile, steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) saw a drop in mentions and do not feature among the ten most-discussed stocks.

Why It Matters: Wish continues to be a favorite with retail investors as they discuss price targets, while SPDR S&P 500 shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday.

Torchlight Energy’s shares surged on Monday after it announced an agreement to extend the date to close its business combination with Metamaterial Inc. (OTC: MMATF) to June 30.

Price Action: Wish shares closed 18.4% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $13.50 and further rose almost 2.9% in the after-hours session to $13.89.

SPDR S&P 500 shares closed 1.4% higher in the regular trading session at $420.86 and edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $421.21.

Clean Energy Fuels shares closed almost 4.6% lower in the regular trading session at $11.24.

