Why Globalstar's Stock Surged 17% Today

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 6:55pm   Comments
Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) traded up more than 17% on Monday after B. Riley initiated coverage with a Buy rating with a price target of $3.25.

Globalstar operates a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation network. The satellites are used for phone communications and low-speed data communications.

If shares do hit B. Riley's price target, investors who get in today will be able to collect more than 100% gain. The 52-week high for the stock is $2.98 a share, with a 52-week low of $0.29 a share.

"Globalstar and its sponsors, after years of development, support, and patience, are at long last starting to realize a return on satellite system and spectrum assets, making 2021 an excellent time, in our opinion, to buy GSAT," according to Riley analyst Mike Crawford.

Globalstar's stock is up more than 300% throughout the last six months, as demand for mobile data has increased. The company has had impressive growth numbers, and the stock looks to be a good value.

Shares closed up 17% at $1.51.

Latest Ratings for GSAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GSAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: B. RileyPenny Stocks Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

