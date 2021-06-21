 Skip to main content

LegalZoom Aims To Raise $516M At $5B Valuation In Second US IPO Attempt: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
  • Online legal services provider, LegalZoom, plans to sell over 19 million shares priced between $24 - $27 per share to raise $516 million at the top end of the range in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), marking its second listing attempt, Reuters reported
  • The former O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Shapiro founded LegalZoom aims for a valuation of over $5 billion.
  • Glendale, California-based LegalZoom postponed its 2012 IPO and withdrew it after two years.
  • LegalZoom was incorporated in 2001 to draw up legal documents like wills, incorporations, and trademarks without lawyers for a fee.
  • It raised $500 million in a Francisco Partners and GPI Capital-led funding round in 2018, valuing the company at $2 billion. The round also included participation from one or more Franklin Templeton Investments funds, and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers managed funds.
  • In 2014, European private equity firm Permira acquired between 47% - 50% of the company for $200 million, valuing LegalZoom at $425 million at the time.
  • Intapp Inc, a software provider for professional services and capital markets firms, aims to raise $294 million in its IPO, at a valuation of $1.65 billion.
  • Intapp's products range from risk management to timekeeping for lawyers. The firm counts Singapore's Temasek and private equity firm Great Hill Partners as its investors.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media

