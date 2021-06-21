Bally's Set To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Kansas
- Sports betting and iGaming company Bally’s Corp (NYSE: BALY) has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Boot Hill Casino & Resort, located in Dodge City, Kansas.
- The deal is for “Bally Bet,” Bally’s mobile sportsbook, to provide Kansas sports fans access to sports betting after the Kansas state sports betting legislation is enacted.
- Bally’s expects that its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which provides it with access to integrate content into Sinclair’s portfolio of 19 regional sports networks, will also attract sports fans in neighboring states to the Kansas mobile sportsbook.
- With Kansas, Bally’s national presence would expand into its 14th state.
- “This relationship, which marks the 14th state in which customers can access our omnichannel platform, provides a significant opportunity for Bally’s to enter into yet another attractive mobile sports betting market,” said George Papanier, Chief Executive Officer, Bally’s Corp.
- Price action: BALY shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $52.20 on the last check Monday.
