 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analog Devices, Keysight Technologies Partner To Develop O-RAN Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Analog Devices, Keysight Technologies Partner To Develop O-RAN Solutions
  • Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) and Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYScollaborated to fast-track network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).
  • The ADI and Keysight partnership addresses commercial opportunities in the industry transitioning towards open, disaggregated, and virtualized RAN (vRAN) architectures.
  • The collaboration will provide the O-RAN ecosystem with a robust platform to quickly develop cost-effective, power-efficient, and interoperable O-RAN-based O-RUs.
  • Price action: ADI shares traded higher by 0.78% at $163.45 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + KEYS)

Analog Devices Launches Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings
Keysight Technologies, 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem Collaborate To Reveal Physical Design Validation Solution
Samsung, Keysight Collaborate For 5G Data Call Under 3GPP Release 16
Vodafone Teams With Dell, Samsung, Keysight, Others For Open-RAN Development: Reuters
Keysight Technologies Extends B2B eCommerce Website Scope
Keysight Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com