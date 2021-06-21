Analog Devices, Keysight Technologies Partner To Develop O-RAN Solutions
- Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) and Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) collaborated to fast-track network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).
- The ADI and Keysight partnership addresses commercial opportunities in the industry transitioning towards open, disaggregated, and virtualized RAN (vRAN) architectures.
- The collaboration will provide the O-RAN ecosystem with a robust platform to quickly develop cost-effective, power-efficient, and interoperable O-RAN-based O-RUs.
- Price action: ADI shares traded higher by 0.78% at $163.45 on the last check Monday.
