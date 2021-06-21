 Skip to main content

Curiosity Ink Media, Cepia Collaborate To Transform Cats vs. Pickles Into An Original Series
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Curiosity Ink Media, Cepia Collaborate To Transform Cats vs. Pickles Into An Original Series
  • Media company Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROMannounced that  Curiosity Ink Media has collaborated with children toy and game manufacturer Cepia LLC to strengthen 2021's Cats vs. Pickles, into an original series, along with ancillary publishing extensions.
  • Grom recently inked an agreement to acquire multiplatform family entertainment producer Curiosity.
  • Cats vs. Pickles animated shorts premiered in Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube.
  • The partnership represents the companies' foray into content distribution and publishing.
  • The association will develop Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring series in 11-minute installments and create revenue-generating extensions beginning with published content for consumer purchase.
  • They will also produce a collection of pictures, board, and activity books estimated to hit shelves in 2022.
  • Price action: GROM shares traded lower by 4.61% at $2.90 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com