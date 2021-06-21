WeWork Reports Sales Recovery Since 2019's Failed IPO Lows: Bloomberg
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF)-backed global co-working company, WeWork’s, April and May desk sales marked its best net desk sales since September 2019, Bloomberg reports.
- The company had previously informed regarding the resurgence of demand.
- WeWork cut expenses considerably, terminated employees, including the CEO, after shelving its initial public offering (IPO) due to loss of investor confidence.
- New CEO Sandeep Mathrani noted multiple order cancellations due to the pandemic.
- The company is eyeing a $9 billion special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX) to go public.
- WeWork’s occupancy rate dropped to 47% in late 2020 from the plus 70% highs. The occupancy rose to 53% at May end.
- For the first time since September 2019, almost every regional market sold more new desks than they lost through cancellations or other departures.
- WeWork’s memberships plummeted from 662,000 in Dec. 2019 to 490,000 in 2020 due to the pandemic. Interestingly, WeWork had 505,000 memberships in May end, inching closer towards the failed IPO highs.
- Many memberships include passes that enable booking on-demand or access to multiple office locations under one membership.
- WeWork left 17 buildings and renegotiated the leases for 51 more to further cut expenses.
- WeWork collaborated with SoftBank Latin America Fund to supervise Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico’s building operations. It has similar franchise agreements in India and Israel.
- Price action: BOWX shares are up 2.20% at $11.60 on the last check Monday.
