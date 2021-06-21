 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volvo Car, Northvolt Partner For Europe's EV Battery Factory: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Volvo Car, Northvolt Partner For Europe's EV Battery Factory: Report
  • Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) owned Volvo Car Group, and Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB will jointly build an electric-car battery factory, Bloomberg reports.
  • The factory will have a capacity to produce 50-gigawatt hours of cells a year in 2026 and complement Volvo's transition to only battery-powered cars by 2030. It is estimated to employ around 3,000 people, Reuters reports.
  • Northvolt will become Volvo Cars' exclusive battery cell production partner in Europe. Volvo plans to source battery cells from that plant in 2024.
  • The companies also will establish a joint research and development center in Sweden. The center will be operational in 2022.
  • Electric successor to Volvo's XC60 model will mark its battery cell debut under the collaboration.
  • Former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) executive founded and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VLKPF) backed Northvolt is leading Europe's efforts to build a domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Northvolt raised $2.75 billion in its most significant financing round yet.
  • Price action: GELYY shares closed higher by 4.28% at $61.21 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GELYY)

Geely's Volvo Cars To Halt Belgian Production For One Week Due To Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
Baidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims $7.7B Investment In Smart Car
Options Traders Think Baidu's Stock Is About To Rebound
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com