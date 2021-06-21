58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) shares surged 46.9% to close at $56.05 on Friday after the company agreed to a $1.1 billion takeover by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) rose 29.8% to settle at $53.45 after the company announced it will be acquired by Sitel Group at a purchase price of $54 per share in cash.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 29.8% to close at $1.83 after the company reported the publication of IMbark Phase 2 data in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
- ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) surged 29.7% to settle at $19.45 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 29.4% to close at $7.96. The company, last week, announced an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber and Lyft drivers.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) climbed 19.2% to close at $38.05. Verve Therapeutics shares surged 68% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) gained 17.2% to settle at $23.35 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a $50 million buyback program and also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.08 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) surged 16.1% to close at $6.27.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 15.8% to close at $11.52 after multiple officers and directors reported shares purchases in Form 4 Filings on Thursday.
- Codex DNA, Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) climbed 15.6% to close at $18.50 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) gained 14.2% to settle at $22.83 as the company priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) surged 13.8% to close at $9.22.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) rose 13.2% to close at $3.43.
- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) surged 12.9% to close at $33.66.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares gained 12.6% to settle at $22.12 after the company lifted its sales projections for 2021 following the receipt of a new order for a proprietary high performance enzyme product. The company said it now expects revenue of $89 million to $93 million, versus its earlier forecast of $82 million to $85 million.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 11.5% to close at $5.34.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 11.4% to settle at $8.13. Wah Fu Education recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $25 million.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 10.2% to close at $4.96.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) jumped 10.1% to close at $7.26.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) rose 9.7% to close at $21.15 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $28 price target.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) gained 9.2% to settle at $2.98.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) climbed 9.1% to close at $37.58. DLocal, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $21 a share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) climbed 7.9% to settle at $19.35.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 7.1% to close at $61.94. CureVac shares tumbled 39% on Thursday after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% and did not meet its prespecified statistical success criteria.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares rose 5.8% to close at $7.62 after an SEC Form 4 filing showed the CEO George Zoley bought 166K shares of the stock at an average price of $6.7452 per share on June 15th.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 5.8% to close at $4.58 after the company announced it was granted its first disease treatment patent by the USPTO on June 7, 2021. The company also announced it cancer treatment project secured multi-million dollar funds.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares rose 3.8% to close at $56.50 after the company announced plans to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc. and its organic nutrients and grow media operations.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 49.7% to close at $7.33 on Friday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) dropped 38.9% to settle at $11.15. Athira Pharma’s CEO Leen Kawas has been placed on temporary leave until the company completes a review “stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” The company, which is developing drugs for treating Alzheimer’s disease, said that Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton would assume day-to-day responsibilities during Kawas’ leave.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) tumbled 28% to close at $9.84 as the stock continues to pull back after it saw a run up in anticipation of Juneteenth in recent weeks. The company late Wednesday filed a prospectus related to the offer and sale of 2.9 million shares.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) shares fell 22.3% to close at $5.69 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering of common stock to $10.0 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 21.5% to close at $2.66.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 20.2% to close at $3.92.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 19.4% to close at $10.40.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) dipped 17.7% to settle at $7.45 after the company reported pricing of $52,500,000 public offering of common shares in the US and Canada.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) tumbled 17.3% to close at $8.63.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dropped 16.6% to settle at $2.51. The financial sector was pressured by a dip in the 10-year and 30-year treasury yields.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) declined 14.8% to close at $11.56.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 14.8% to close at $4.42.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) fell 14.7% to close at $12.63. B of A Securities downgraded CuriosityStream from Buy to Underperform.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 14.2% to close at $17.91. Arrival recently reiterated plans to have 31 microfactories by the end of 2024 and may add more if the demand is high.
- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) dipped 14% to close at $9.00.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) fell 13.4% to close at $4.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust declared cash distribution of $0.017615 per unit for June 2021.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dipped 13.3% to settle at $26.80 on below-average volume.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 13% to close at $4.94.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) dropped 12.8% to close at $2.94.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dipped 12.4% to close at $10.01.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 12.4% to settle at $6.81.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) dropped 12.2% to close at $15.58.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 12% to settle at $5.05.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares fell 11.4% to close at $14.45 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares for total estimated gross proceeds of around $102.8 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) tumbled 11.2% to settle at $24.51.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) dipped 10.4% to close at $31.91.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 9.5% to settle at $2.28.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) dropped 9.2% to close at $24.06.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 8.7% to close at $19.81.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares declined 8.6% to settle at $2.55.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 5.8% to close at $3.91. Cellect Biotechnology shares jumped 27% on Thursday after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
