Nio Opens Its 25th 'Nio House' Experience Center In Jiaxing City

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) opened its twenty-fifth NIO House in China’s Jiaxing City as it looks to ramp up its presence in the country and make a European debut, cnEVpost reported Sunday.

What Happened: Nio House is the electric automaker's experience center that also doubles up as a point of sales. The ramp-up comes ahead of Nio’s Norway debut later this year where it plans to build its own sales and service networks.

The first Nio House outside China will officially open in Oslo during the third quarter followed by four more in Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristansand in early 2022.

The concept houses a showroom and also has large open spaces to display the Nio portfolio’s capabilities and a peek into the premium lifestyle ecosystem.

Why It Matters: Jiaxing is one of the affluent cities in China where the NIO House features a NIO Café, a meeting room, a small theater-style forum area, a shared office area, a knowledge museum and a parent-child playground, the cnEVpost report noted.

Nio, which has sold 33,873 electric cars so far this year, has delivered over 1,000 units in Jiaxing. Currently, it has one battery swap station and two destination charging stations in the city and will add five new battery swap stations, three supercharging stations and four destination charging stations in Jiaxing within the year, the company said.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.93% lower at $46.91 on Friday.

