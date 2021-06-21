Snapchat Axes Controversial 'Speed Filter' In Face of Lawsuits

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is taking down the “speed filter” feature from its social media app Snapchat, as per a report by the NPR that cited a Snap spokeswoman.

What Happened: The feature, which allows users to capture how fast they are moving in a vehicle and share it with friends, has in the past faced criticism on grounds that it encourages reckless driving, the report said.

Snap has faced lawsuits from the families of those who have been injured or killed in car crashes where drivers were moving at excessive speeds, allegedly to score bragging rights on the app, as per the report.

According to NPR, the company said the feature "is barely used by Snapchatters, adding it may be a couple of weeks before it disappears completely for all of its 500 million monthly active users.

Why It Matters: Snap had earlier moved the speed feature from a filter to a sticker to lower its distinction after the speed feature was linked to many deadly or near-fatal car crashes, often with teenagers behind the wheel, as per the report.

The company made a number of other changes, as well, including issuing a "Don't Snap and drive" warning that would appear every time someone used the feature besides capping the top speed for which a post could be shared for "driving speeds" at 35 mph, NPR noted.

Price Action: Snap shares closed 1.43% higher at $63.17 on Friday.

