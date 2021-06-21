Ford CEO Says Drag Race Between Mustang Mach E, Tesla Plaid A 'Good Idea'

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley agreed a drag race between Mustang Mach-E with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently launched fastest production car Model S Plaid, to be a good idea, in a conversation on Twitter.

What Happened: Farley last week, after driving the Mustang Mach-E 1400 — an electric crossover sports utility vehicle that is expected to go into production later this year — tweeted his pleasure on testing the “absolute machine,” as first noted by CleanTechnica.

He further responded to a tweet agreeing to a drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid “for bragging rights” a “good idea.”

Good idea — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 12, 2021

Why It Matters: Tesla claims Model S Plaid, with a 1020-HP, can top speed of 200 miles per hour and clock 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. In contrast, Mustang Mach-E 1400 is projecting 1,400 peak Horsepower and 160 mph top speed from its seven motors and ultra-high-performance battery.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described Plaid as an "insane" vehicle at the delivery event earlier this month and dubbed it an EV that is faster than any Porsche and safer than any Volvo.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.69% lower at $14.52 on Friday.

Photo Courtesy: Ford Motor Co.