 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supplier CATL Denies Forcing Employees To Buy 'Defective' EVs Of Elon Musk Company

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supplier CATL Denies Forcing Employees To Buy 'Defective' EVs Of Elon Musk Company

China-based electric vehicle battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd has denied rumors that claim it has forced employees to buy defective Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles, as per Global Times report on Sunday. 

What Happened: CATL, a supplier to both Tesla and its electric vehicle rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), said it has for the past three years encouraged employees to buy emissions-free EVs at a discounted price, subsidized by the company and will continue to do so, as per the report.

An online post by a worker claimed CATL has instructed employees to buy defective Tesla vehicles at a discount to reduce the electric vehicle maker’s inventory.

See Also: Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL Said To Be Planning A New EV Battery Plant In Shanghai

Why It Matters: Tesla had earlier this year run into rough weather in China, a market that contributes nearly 30% of the electric vehicle maker's global sales and is its second-largest market after the United States.

A report by The Information earlier this month said Tesla’s vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker.

In April, the EV maker became a media and regulatory target after a customer at the Shanghai auto show protested an alleged malfunctioning of brakes, the videos of which became viral.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.09% higher at $623.33 on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo by Milan Csizmadia on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Michael Burry Issues Grim Warning On Cryptocurrency, Stonks: Losses Will 'Approach The Size Of Countries'
AMC, GameStop, Wish, Tesla See Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'The Simpsons,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla's Ex-President Jerome Guillen Offloaded Stock Worth $274M Since June 10
EXCLUSIVE: Building On Top Of Bitcoin May Not Be As Popular As Ethereum, Other Blockchains, But We're 'Close To Seeing Some Runaway Success,' Says Stacks
Think Elon Musk Is Getting Rich On The Green Energy Trend? Meet Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com