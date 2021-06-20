IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE:MCW) will be trading publicly starting on June 25, 2021 at 02:32 AM. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Mister Car Wash, Inc will be offering 37,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) becomes publicly listed starting on June 25, 2021 at 02:32 AM. The company has a price range set between $6.8 and $8.2 with a 180-day lockup period. AMTD Digital Inc. will be offering 16,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $7.5.

Soulgate Inc (NASDAQ:SSR) becomes publicly listed starting on June 24, 2021 at 05:34 AM. The company has a price range set between $13.0 and $15.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Soulgate Inc will be offering 13,200,000 shares at a per-share value of $14.0.

Doximity, Inc (NYSE:DOCS) will be trading publicly starting on June 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM. The company's price band is set between $20.0 and $23.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Doximity, Inc will be offering 23,300,000 shares at a per-share value of $21.5.

CONFLUENT, INC (NASDAQ:CFLT) becomes publicly listed starting on June 24, 2021 at 02:59 AM. The company has a price range set between $29.0 and $33.0 with a 180-day lockup period. CONFLUENT, INC will be offering 23,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $31.0.

BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC (NYSE:BHG) will be trading publicly starting on June 24, 2021 at 02:57 AM. The company's price band is set between $20.0 and $23.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP, INC will be offering 60,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $21.5.

FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FA) will be trading publicly starting on June 23, 2021 at 01:05 AM. The company's price band is set between $13.0 and $15.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION will be offering 21,250,000 shares at a per-share value of $14.0.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE:CXM) will be trading publicly starting on June 23, 2021 at 01:22 AM. The company's price band is set between $18.0 and $20.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Sprinklr, Inc will be offering 19,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd (NYSE:YMM) becomes publicly listed starting on June 22, 2021 at 02:11 AM. The company has a price range set between $17.0 and $19.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd will be offering 82,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $18.0.

Evaluating IPOs

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.