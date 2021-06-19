Tesla's Ex-President Jerome Guillen Offloaded Stock Worth $274M Since June 10
- One of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) top four executives and ex-president Jerome Guillen, who left the company in the first week of June, has sold an estimated $274 million worth of Tesla shares after exercising stock options, Reuters reported.
- According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Guillen expected to sell 215,718 shares for $129 million on Tuesday. He offloaded another 145,289 stocks worth $89.6 million on June 14 and 90,111 shares worth $55 million on June 10.
- Guillen, a former Mercedes engineer, worked at Tesla directly under CEO Elon Musk since November 2010.
- After serving in the automotive business, he moved to the nascent heavy trucking line in March 2021. Just after spending three months in the department, he left the company on June 3.
- According to the report, Guillen’s departure has sparked speculations about Tesla’s future vehicle programs.
- As president of Automotive, Tesla opened its first plant overseas in Shanghai and expanded its battery cell supply partnerships.
- Guillen is the second high-level exec to leave in recent months. In April, former vice president of legal Al Prescott left the company.
- Price Action: TSLA shares closed 1.09% higher at $623.33 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Elon Musk ReutersNews SEC Media General Best of Benzinga