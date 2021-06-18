 Skip to main content

Watch Out Truly, Pepsi Could Be Launching A Hard Seltzer Soon
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2021 6:05pm
One of the largest beverage companies in the world could be launching products to take part in one of the fastest-growing beverage categories, hard seltzers.

What Happened: A filing by PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) on June 14 is seeking to use the Rockstar name for beer and hard seltzer, Bloomberg reports.

The move follows the company saying on its third-quarter earnings call that it was exploring alcoholic drinks and would “make a decision in the coming quarters.”

There has been no official announcement from PepsiCo at this time in regards to alcoholic beverages.

Why It’s Important: Sales of hard seltzers have rocketed to one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverages. Hard seltzer sales were $500 million in 2018 and hit over $4 billion in 2020, according to the New York Times.

One of the top-selling hard seltzer brands is Truly, which has helped shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) post a five-year return of 508%, with much of that coming in the last two years.

Pepsi’s largest beverage rival Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has a partnership with Molson Coors Beverages Co (NYSE: TAP) for a hard seltzer version of Topo Chico, which was a mineral brand acquired by Coca-Cola in 2017.

Beverage industry research firm IWSR expects hard seltzer consumption to triple by 2023.

PEP Price Action: Shares of PepsiCo are down 2.09% to $145.42 on Friday. Shares have traded between $128.05 and $149.27 over the last 52 weeks.

(Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: hard seltzer Rockstar Topo Chico TrulyNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

