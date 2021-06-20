If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'The Simpsons,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet. As such, Musk has also appeared in several movies and on television shows. Musk was recently the host of “Saturday Night Live,” one of the few publicly traded CEOs to appear on the show.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk has been featured as himself in episodes of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “South Park.” Musk also voices the character, Elon Tusk, on “Rick and Morty.”

In 2015, Musk played himself in an episode of “The Simpsons,” the longest-running animated comedy, which airs on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX).

Appearance On The Simpsons: Episode 564 of “The Simpsons” titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth” features Musk as a character he voiced himself.

Musk moves to Springfield and becomes friends with Homer Simpson. The two revolutionize the town’s nuclear power plant, much to the dismay of Mr. Burns.

The episode features Musk arriving to town in a spacecraft that looks like a SpaceX Dragon capsule, revealing that he created self-driving cars.

Mr. Burns tries to assassinate Musk in the episode but instead nearly kills Homer, who is saved by Musk.

The episode was number 12 in season 26 and aired on Fox on Jan. 25, 2015.

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla: The day after “The Musk Who Fell to Earth” aired, Tesla shares opened at $201.80.

A $1,000 investment could’ve bought 4.96 shares based on the opening share price of Tesla on Jan. 26.

In 2020, Tesla completed a five for one split, which would make the 4.96 shares a total of 24.8 shares of Tesla.

Based on a share price of $624.27 at the time of writing, the 24.8 shares of Tesla would be worth $15,481.90.

That represents a return of 1,447% in the six-plus years of owning the Tesla shares.

Not a bad return for watching one of the most beloved shows in America.

Tesla Stock Performance: Tesla shares trade at $624.27 at the time of writing and have traded between $187.43 and $900.40 in the last 52 weeks. Tesla has a market capitalization of $683 billion.

(Photo: The Simpsons: Homer and Elon Musk via IMDb)