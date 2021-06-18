If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft When Satya Nadella Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

As only the third CEO in the history of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Satya Nadella had big shoes to fill when he was officially announced as the head of the company on Feb. 4, 2014. Over the last six-plus years, Nadella has helped continue the growth for Microsoft, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

About Nadella: In 2014, Nadella was announced to succeed Steve Ballmer. Earlier this week, it was announced that along with CEO duties, Nadella will become the chairman of Microsoft.

“In this role, Nadella will lead the work to set the agenda for the board, leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks and mitigation approaches for the board’s review,” Microsoft said.

Prior to becoming the CEO of the company, Nadella was the Executive Vice President of the Cloud and Enterprise division.

“Satya is a proven leader with hard-core engineering skills, business vision and the ability to bring people together,” Microsoft Founder Bill Gates said at the time.

Related Link: Microsoft Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Sees Azure Revenue Up 50%

Investing $1,000 In Microsoft: On Feb. 4, 2014, Microsoft shares traded as high as $37.19. A $1,000 investment in Microsoft buying shares at their daily high could've bought 26.89 shares.

Those 26.89 shares would be worth $7,008.61 today based on Microsoft’s current share price of $260.64 at the time of writing.

That represents a 609% return on the original investment. The return doesn't include quarterly dividends paid by Microsoft, which would improve the return even more.

Share Performance: Shares of Microsoft are up 17% year to date. Shares have traded between $191.69 and $262.58 over the last 52 weeks.

Microsoft is the second most valuable company in the world at a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, according to AssetDash. The company trails only Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Satya Nadella leads a live discussion on Microsoft’s cloud strategy in San Francisco. Courtesy photo.