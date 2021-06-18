Red Robin Expands Partnership With Donatos Pizza
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has announced the expansion of its Donatos Pizza partnership.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The Ohio-based Donatos Pizza partnered with Red Robin in June 2018, offering its pizzas as part of Red Robin's menu offerings.
- Red Robin plans to add Donatos pizza to approximately 120 additional restaurants by the end of 2021, totaling more than 200 locations.
- The partnership will expand to several East Coast Red Robin restaurants in Maryland and Virginia in Q3.
- Donatos pizza will be available in restaurants for dine-in and pick up or delivery through the Red Robin website.
- "Our continued market rollout featuring Donatos pizza as yet another family-friendly menu offering has been well-received by Guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Executive Vice President, Red Robin.
- Price action: RRGB shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $30.05 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap