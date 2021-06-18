 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Expands Partnership With Donatos Pizza

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Red Robin Expands Partnership With Donatos Pizza
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGBhas announced the expansion of its Donatos Pizza partnership.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The Ohio-based Donatos Pizza partnered with Red Robin in June 2018, offering its pizzas as part of Red Robin's menu offerings.
  • Red Robin plans to add Donatos pizza to approximately 120 additional restaurants by the end of 2021, totaling more than 200 locations.
  • The partnership will expand to several East Coast Red Robin restaurants in Maryland and Virginia in Q3.
  • Donatos pizza will be available in restaurants for dine-in and pick up or delivery through the Red Robin website.
  • "Our continued market rollout featuring Donatos pizza as yet another family-friendly menu offering has been well-received by Guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Executive Vice President, Red Robin.
  • Price action: RRGB shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $30.05 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Zoom, Broadcom, Lululemon Among Companies Reporting This Week
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Debt Overview
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com