JAKKS Extends Contract With Black+Decker
- Toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced a multi-year North America contract extension with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE: SWK), a power tools manufacturer.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the deal, JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell Black+Decker toy work benches, tool sets, tools, housewares, and kitchen products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
- JAKKS has been a toy partner for Black+Decker for more than 16 years.
- “Children want to emulate what they see their parents do at home. With families doing home improvements using the real Black+Decker tools, kids are even more eager to imagine their own improvement projects with the toy Black+Decker tools,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President, Marketing, JAKKS.
- Price action: JAKK shares are trading lower by 1.01% at $10.79 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts