Colgate's Hill's Pet Nutrition Invests $250M To Build New Factory In Kansas
- Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE: CL) division Hill’s Pet Nutrition has announced more than $250 million investment to build a new factory.
- The factory will be built in Leavenworth County in their home state of Kansas to help meet the growing demand for their vet recommended Hill’s pet nutrition.
- The facility will be built on 80 acres in Tonganoxie Business Park in Tonganoxie, Kansas.
- “This project will represent the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County,” said Steve Jack, Executive Director, Leavenworth County Development Corporation.
- The Tonganoxie plant will be Hill’s fourth manufacturing site in the U.S.
- Colgate has cash and equivalents of $995 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CL shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $81.48 on the last check Friday.
