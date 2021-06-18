 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colgate's Hill's Pet Nutrition Invests $250M To Build New Factory In Kansas

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Colgate's Hill's Pet Nutrition Invests $250M To Build New Factory In Kansas
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE: CL) division Hill’s Pet Nutrition has announced more than $250 million investment to build a new factory.
  • The factory will be built in Leavenworth County in their home state of Kansas to help meet the growing demand for their vet recommended Hill’s pet nutrition.
  • The facility will be built on 80 acres in Tonganoxie Business Park in Tonganoxie, Kansas.
  • “This project will represent the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County,” said Steve Jack, Executive Director, Leavenworth County Development Corporation.
  • The Tonganoxie plant will be Hill’s fourth manufacturing site in the U.S.
  • Colgate has cash and equivalents of $995 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CL shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $81.48 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CL)

Why Did Credit Suisse Upgrade Colgate-Palmolive After Stock Underperformance?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Don't Miss these 15 Dividend Kings With 50+ Years Of Dividend Growth
A Look Into Colgate-Palmolive's Price Over Earnings
Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com