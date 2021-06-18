 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Abbott Laboratories

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) posted Q1 earnings of $2.11 billion, an increase from Q4 of 13.28%. Sales dropped to $10.46 billion, a 2.29% decrease between quarters. Abbott Laboratories earned $2.43 billion, and sales totaled $10.70 billion in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Abbott Laboratories posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Abbott Laboratories is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Abbott Laboratories's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Abbott Laboratories reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.32/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.27/share.

 

Related Articles (ABT)

Cramer Weighs In On Senseonics Holdings, Celsius And Contextlogic
Understanding Abbott Laboratories's Unusual Options Activity
Why Senseonics Shares Are Rocketing Higher After Hours Thursday
Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts
Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com