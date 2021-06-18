 Skip to main content

Kellogg: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Kellogg (NYSE:K) earned $472.00 million, a 22.6% increase from the preceding quarter. Kellogg also posted a total of $3.58 billion in sales, a 3.46% increase since Q4. In Q4, Kellogg earned $385.00 million, and total sales reached $3.46 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kellogg's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Kellogg posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Kellogg, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Kellogg reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.96/share.

 

