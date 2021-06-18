Meten Edtechx Sees Jump In English Training Enrollment In May
- Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) announced a jump in its junior English language training (ELT) enrollment and billing in May 2021.
- The gross billing and student enrollment increased by 247.8% and 163.9%, respectively, compared to 92.4% and 65.2% increase in May 2019.
- In the first five months of 2021, the gross billing of the Company's junior ELT business increased by 408.4% year on year.
- Price action: METX shares are trading higher by 3.37% at $1.00 on the last check Friday.
