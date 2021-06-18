Diana Ross To Release First Album In 15 Years

Diana Ross has announced the upcoming release of “Thank You,” her first original album since 2006's “I Love You.”

It’s My Turn: Ross recorded the new 13-track album at her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The title track was released on Thursday at midnight and the album is scheduled to go on sale in September.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Ross said in a statement.

"Thank You" is being released by Decca Records, a division of Vivendi's (Pink: VIVHY) Universal Music Group.

Reach Out And Touch Somebody’s Hand: The Detroit-born Ross came to prominence in the 1960s as the lead singer in The Supremes before launching a solo career in the 1970s. Among the honors she received are a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award for her 1976 one-woman Broadway show “An Evening with Diana Ross,” an Academy Award nomination for her film debut “Lady Sings the Blues,” the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Thank You” is Ross’ 25th studio album as a solo performer. Her most recent chart-topping song was a remix of the 1976 tune “Love Hangover,” which topped the U.S. dance music charts.

See Also: The Early Bird Morning Show: Stocks on My Watchlist

(Diana Ross in a 2010 Las Vegas concert. Photo by DVSROSS/Flickr Creative Commons.)