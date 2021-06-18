 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Customer Relations Centers Shareholders Support Going Private Transaction
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
China Customer Relations Centers Shareholders Support Going Private Transaction
  • Chinese e-commerce and financial services BPO service provider China Customer Relations Centers Inc’s (NASDAQ: CCRCstockholders approved the company’s going-private transaction.
  • On March 12, Taiying Group Ltd and subsidiary Taiying International Inc agreed to acquire CCRC for $6.50 per share. The purchase price signified a 37.7% premium to CCRC’s November 27 closing price of $4.72, the last trading day before receiving the going-private proposal.
  • Price action: CCRC shares traded higher by 0.72% at $6.27 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCRC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com