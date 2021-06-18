 Skip to main content

Palantir Technologies Bags One Year $18.4M FAA's Aviation Safety Transformation Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:01am   Comments
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRwon a one-year $18.4 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contract to provide a data analytics tool to drive the agency's aviation safety modernization objectives.
  • The contract has two additional option years.
  • Palantir Foundry will support the FAA's aircraft certification and continued operational safety activities, including the ongoing monitoring of the Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX fleet's return to service.
  • Price action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.25% at $25.39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

