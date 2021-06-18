28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) rose 45.1% to $55.35 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to a $1.1 billion takeover by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 30.5% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported the publication of IMbark Phase 2 data in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 19.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 18% to $5.72 in pre-market trading. Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom said its registration statement and proxy statement for previously announced merger was declared effective by the SEC.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares rose 12.7% to $7.66 in pre-market trading. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings recentlly signed strategic cooperation agreement with Anhui Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares rose 10.3% to $7.94 in pre-market trading. GEO Group reported on Form 4 that CEO George Zoley bought 166,000 shares at an average price of $6.7452 per share on June 15.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 9.2% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma recently announced laboratory-based results for its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, CDI-45205.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 8.1% to $62.50 in pre-market trading. CureVac shares tumbled 39% on Thursday after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% and did not meet its prespecified statistical success criteria.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares rose 6.7% to $20.95 in pre-market trading after the company lifted its sales projections for 2021 following the receipt of a new order for a proprietary high performance enzyme product. The company said it now expects revenue of $89 million to $93 million, versus its earlier forecast of $82 million to $85 million.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 6.7% to $15.52 in pre-market trading. Aemetis will join Russell 3000 Index on June 28.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) rose 6.3% to $17.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 72% on Thursday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 5.8% to $8.07 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Thursday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 5.5% to $7.53 in pre-market trading. VivoPower highlighed close of $120 million Canadian distribution deal initially announced on May 19, 2021.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) rose 5.4% to $20.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a $50 million buyback program and also boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.08 per share.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares rose 4.3% to $56.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Aurora Innovations, Inc. and its organic nutrients and grow media operations.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 2.5% to $565.29 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 56% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued regulatory update from the FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) fell 31.4% to $12.53 in pre-market trading. Athira Pharma’s CEO Leen Kawas has been placed on temporary leave until the company completes a review “stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” The company, which is developing drugs for treating Alzheimer’s disease, said that Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton would assume day-to-day responsibilities during Kawas’ leave.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) shares fell 26.8% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) fell 11.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $52,500,000 public offering of common shares in the US and Canada.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 10.1% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. Cellect Biotechnology shares jumped 27% on Thursday after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 7.1% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Midatech Pharma shares jumped around 45% on Thursday after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares fell 7% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 5.8% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after dropping around 25% on Thursday. Gaucho Group recently announced the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 5.7% to $11.12 in pre-market trading.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 5% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after climbing over 27% on Thursday.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) fell 4.7% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13% on Thursday after the company announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares fell 4.7% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of an offering of common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas