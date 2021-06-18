Ferrari Opts Amazon's AWS Cloud Service To Fastrack Road Car Innovation
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) company Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) inked an agreement with Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) to become their Official Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Provider.
- The arrangement will help to accelerate innovation across the entire Ferrari organization, including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1 (F1) team.
- Ferrari will utilize AWS's services and global infrastructure, including the AWS Europe (Milan) region, to streamline the design and testing of its cars. Additionally, Scuderia Ferrari will leverage AWS to launch a digital fan engagement platform via its mobile app.
- Price action: RACE shares are up 0.47% at $201.86 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
