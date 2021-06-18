50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) shares surged 68% to settle at $31.92 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) jumped 44.6% to close at $2.95 on Thursday after the company announced breakthrough data using Q-Sphera technology.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares climbed 27.4% to close at $2.84 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 26.9% to close at $4.15 on Thursday after the company announced it filed a registration statement in connect with the proposed merger agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) jumped 25.1% to close at $11.13. The company's Chief Scientific Officer on Wednesday disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares. The company also has an Alzheimer's candidate and could be seeing volatility following Biogen's recent FDA approval.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) gained 24.8% to close at $5.19 as the company received foundational patent for its oral PTH using its platform oral protein delivery technology in the European Union.
- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) rose 24.7% to close at $29.80.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) shares gained 21.2% to settle at $13.32 on the first day of trading.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) surged 18.4% to settle at $3.67.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 18.3% to close at $4.85. HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 17.9% to settle at $5.74.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) rose 17.4% to close at $58.65.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) climbed 16.7% to settle at $11.84 after the company said it was selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 15% to close at $5.06. Capricor Therapeutics said it will present findings from HOPE-2 Open-Label extension study at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) rose 14.6% to settle at $12.70.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) surged 14.3% to close at $26.29. Barclays maintained Azure Power Global with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $45 to $37.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) rose 13.9% to settle at $13.78.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 13.7% to close at $4.64 after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $6 to $18.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 13.4% to settle at $4.50.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares rose 13.4% to close at $106.74.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares jumped 13.3% to close at $5.61 after the company announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) surged 12.6% to close at $3.39.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) rose 11.4% to close at $2.63.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 9% to settle at $30.50 after the company announced it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the FDA for the first version of its multi-source Nanox.ARC.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 7.9% to close at $17.01 after the company announced a partnership with CNH Industrial to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 6.4% to close at $5.32. The FDA has accepted for review Agenus marketing application seeking approval for balstilimab for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 6.3% to close at $2.53 after the company announced it submitted a grant to the U.K. COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support further clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab as a 'Take Home' COVID-19 treatment.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 6.3% to close at $6.80.
Losers
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares dipped 72.6% to settle at $16.17 on Thursday.
- Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) fell 62.5% to close at $3.00. Grom Social was uplisted to NASDAQ this month, marking its official move out of the over-the-counter markets and onto a major stock exchange. The company made the move to the NASDAQ exchange on June 17th amid a growing demand for safe social media services just for kids.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares tumbled 39% to settle at $57.83 on Thursday after the company said results of the second interim analysis of CureVac's international Phase 2b/3 study of its first-generation vaccine candidate showed vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity. The company also said the trial did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) dropped 24.6% to close at $6.02. Gaucho Group shares surged 95% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 22.8% to close at $13.66. Urban One filed prospectus related to offer, sale from time to time of up to 2.9 million shares of common stock.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) dropped 21.7% to settle at $10.85 after the company priced its 3.6 million share offering at $11 per share.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) fell 15.8% to close at $6.55.
- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 15.7% to settle at $10.46.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) declined 15.5% to settle at $48.72.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 14.5% to close at $11.43.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares dropped 14% to close at $5.65. BriaCell Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 13.9% to close at $20.62 on continued weakness following recent reports suggesting China will impose tougher restrictions on the private tutoring industry, including bans on vacation tutoring.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 13.3% to settle at $4.32.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares declined 12.9% to close at $10.90.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) dipped 12.4% to settle at $6.17.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 11.8% to close at $9.06.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 11.4% to close at $6.95 following Q1 results.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) declined 10.7% to close at $3.01.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares dipped 10.4% to close at $3.70 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock..
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 9.9% to close at $5.40 after jumping 18% on Wednesday. The company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
- The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) declined 7.4% to close at $16.35. Guggenheim downgraded Honest Co from Buy to Neutral.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) fell 7% to settle at $5.37 following a 10% surge in the previous session.
