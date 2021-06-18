Clean Energy Fuels CEO On WallStreetBets Interest Says 'Seems Like They Get It'

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) CEO Andrew Littlefair touched on the enthusiasm for the company’s shares on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit investor forum best known for short squeezing in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

What Happened: “I’ve read a lot of these posts, it seems like they get it,” said Littlefair in the “Mad Money” interview aired Thursday.

“One of the things that comes through again and again is, they said, ‘Hey these guys at Clean Energy take something nobody wants, clean it up, put it in a vehicle, make money and save the planet. I kind of like that.’ So, I think they get it,” acknowledged the Clean Energy Fuels CEO.

Clean Energy Fuels shares closed nearly 3.9% higher in Thursday’s regular session at $11.12 and rose another 2.43% to $11.39 in after-hours trading.

Why It Matters: Clean Energy continued to dominate discussions on WallStreetBets. As of press time, the company attracted 1,416 comments on the forum followed by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) with 1,415 and 1,033 mentions respectively, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

On Tuesday, a post on WallStreetBets insinuated that investors on the forum got distracted by Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) and drew attention instead to Clean Energy’s Renewable Natural Gas or RNG supply deal with Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Littlefair touched on the deal with Cramer, saying, “For us, it’s building them, now 19, new stations and making available 27 other stations, so they’ll be using 46 of our stations. We’ll be selling them all RNG, and so we’re very excited about that.”

