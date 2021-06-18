 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Says 'Memesters' May Have Got A Stock Right But It's Not AMC Or GameStop

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:27am   Comments
CNBC host Jim Cramer said that Reddit’s WallStreetBets community may have got one of their stocks right, but added that it is not movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) or videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

What Happened: Cramer took to Twitter to say that the “memesters” may have “a good one” in renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE). Jimmy Chill is a nickname given to Cramer.

Cramer also suggested that the retail investors may want to consider Advanced MicroDevices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) if it gets regulatory approval to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). Shareholders of both companies approved AMD’s pending $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx in April.

Why It Matters: Newport Beach, California-based Clean Energy Fuels is among the stocks that continue to see the highest interest on the WSB forum.

Earlier this month, Cramer advised investors on Twitter to be careful after the sudden surge in Clean Energy’s shares, noting that the company had “no real revenue growth” and almost no profitability in a decade.

However, Cramer later changed his mind and said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” that the company is “not a meme stock,” according to a report by CNBC.

Earlier on Thursday, Cramer had called out WallStreetBets on Twitter, pointing out how company insiders at AMC Entertainment, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) and others are taking advantage of the WallStreetBets pump to cash out of their personal holdings.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 3.9% higher in Thursday’s trading at $11.12.

Photo by samantha celera on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Reddit Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

