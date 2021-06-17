 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is BlackBerry Stock Seeing Renewed Interest?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2021 10:33pm   Comments
Share:
Is BlackBerry Stock Seeing Renewed Interest?

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) emerged as among the most discussed stonks on WallStreetBets Thursday after it was awarded a technology innovation award by Frost & Sullivan.

What Happened: BlackBerry’s event management solution AtHoc was presented the 2021 Technology Leadership Award for safe city solutions by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, as per a statement released Thursday.

Posters on WallStreetBets took note of the development as the press release announcing the award was shared on the forum attracting hundreds of comments.

On Thursday, BlackBerry shares closed 4.89% in the regular session at $13.51 and rose another 3.63% in the after-hours trading to $14.

Why It Matters: BlackBerry attracted 1,008 mentions on WallStreetBets on Thursday, making it the third most discussed stonk. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) were the most discussed with 1,393 and 1,374 mentions respectively, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

See Also: Apes Got 'Suckered Into Buying' WOOF Because A 'Botnet' Told Them? Here's What This Top Post On WallStreetBets Is Saying

At the beginning of the month, BlackBerry was mentioned in several posts as the frenzy around AMC began to cool off

Posters on the forum appreciated developments related to the company’s QNX and IVY software as well as an upcoming 5G phone.

Read Next: Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 17
Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry See High WallStreetBets Interest Even As Shares Drop
Top 3 Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now for Your 2021 Summer Watchlist
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
Understanding BlackBerry's Unusual Options Activity
DraftKings Joins Most-Talked-About Stocks On WallStreetBets Amid Short-Seller Allegations; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC Remain Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity enterprise software solutions Reddit stonks wallstreetbetsNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com