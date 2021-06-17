Is BlackBerry Stock Seeing Renewed Interest?

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) emerged as among the most discussed stonks on WallStreetBets Thursday after it was awarded a technology innovation award by Frost & Sullivan.

What Happened: BlackBerry’s event management solution AtHoc was presented the 2021 Technology Leadership Award for safe city solutions by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, as per a statement released Thursday.

Posters on WallStreetBets took note of the development as the press release announcing the award was shared on the forum attracting hundreds of comments.

On Thursday, BlackBerry shares closed 4.89% in the regular session at $13.51 and rose another 3.63% in the after-hours trading to $14.

Why It Matters: BlackBerry attracted 1,008 mentions on WallStreetBets on Thursday, making it the third most discussed stonk. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) were the most discussed with 1,393 and 1,374 mentions respectively, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

At the beginning of the month, BlackBerry was mentioned in several posts as the frenzy around AMC began to cool off.

Posters on the forum appreciated developments related to the company’s QNX and IVY software as well as an upcoming 5G phone.

