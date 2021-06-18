 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford CEO Says Chip Shortage Has Changed 'Normal' Forever, Automaker To Keep Inventories Low Post-Crisis

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 12:53am   Comments
Share:
Ford CEO Says Chip Shortage Has Changed 'Normal' Forever, Automaker To Keep Inventories Low Post-Crisis

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley said on Wednesday he expects the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation to get better sometime in 2022, without specifying a sharper timeline.

What Happened: The No. 2 U.S. automaker by volume is relying on tight inventory amid strong demand to tide over the ongoing chip shortage and sees visibility getting better in the second half of the year.

“The issue is that the demand is so high right now globally for Ford, we are going to run our inventories historically lower. Our normal has changed,” Farley told investors at the Deutsche Bank’s Global Auto Industry Conference held virtually.

“In 2019, we were up to 100 days supply with the F-Series. We’re not going to do that again,” Farley said. 

U.S. automakers including Ford are seeing a strong demand and record low inventories at dealerships due to the ongoing chip shortages. 

The total U.S. new vehicle inventory fell to 1.78 million units at the end of May, down from 2.24 million in April, as per Cox Automotive analysis. Inventory near the end of May was running 43% behind levels for the same period in 2020 and 54% below the same timeframe in 2019, as per Cox Automative. 

See Also: Ford Raises 5-Year EV Investment Target To $30B After High-Flying F-150 Lightning Launch: All You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Automakers have looked to minimize the impact of tight inventories on sales by prioritizing building their most profitable models first. 

“Supply was much lower in May than in April, but it is hard to say sales have been negatively impacted yet,” said Charlie Chesbrough, Cox Automotive senior economist.

Ford plans to keep inventories low even after the chip crisis is over and believes the shortage is a huge opportunity for the industry to learn how to manage the supply chain “differently” and “effectively.” 

Earlier in the day, Ford announced a strong second quarter guidance and said it is seeing robust demand and pre-orders for all four recent launches: a full-size Bronco SUV, a battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, a Maverick compact truck and all-electric E-Transit commercial van.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.7% lower at $14.77 on Thursday after rising initially following the strong forecast.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Ford
Ford Acquires EV Charging Company Electriphi As Part Of Electrification Mission
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Tests Break Out And Flies North: What Does The Chart Say?
Understanding Ford Motor's Unusual Options Activity
With Fed Seeing Higher Inflation, Growth Stocks Could be In The Spotlight Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers Chip Shortage Jim Farley semiconductorsNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com