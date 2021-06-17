 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Announces Minimum $100M Investment In UK Supercomputer: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Announces Minimum $100M Investment In UK Supercomputer: Reuters
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang aims to dedicate a minimum of $100 million to U.K. Cambridge-1 supercomputer, Reuters reports.
  • Earlier in October, Nvidia planned to incur about $51.7 million on the project.
  • “Cambridge-1, that supercomputing center is, call it a $100 million, just as a starting point,” Huang said at The Six Five summit.
  • Recently Huang expressed optimism over regulatory approval for its hugely debated $40 billion SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm acquisition deal.
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon recently expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Arm, lest the Nvidia deal fell flat.
  • Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854.
  • Price action: NVDA shares closed higher by 4.76% at $746.29 on Thursday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Financials Get A Jumpstart As Treasury Yields Rise After Fed Takes More Hawkish Tone
Why Spotlight Asset Group Is Bullish On Marvell Technology
Understanding NVIDIA's Unusual Options Activity
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com