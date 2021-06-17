Microsoft Adds New Features To Office Productivity Suite For Remote Working Corporates: CNBC
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced Whiteboard app updates to make it convenient for multiple people to doodle, leave sticky notes and paste images on a virtual canvas, CNBC reports.
- The pandemic-induced remote work prevented corporates from brainstorming with physical whiteboards and blackboards in the office.
- Microsoft’s Whiteboard’s monthly active users grew 12 times year-on-year in March 2021.
- Microsoft introduced Whiteboard in 2017 and allowed people to use it from inside Teams in 2019.
- Start-up Miro’s whiteboard program was the second-fastest-growing app among its customers between Nov. 2019 and Oct. 2020, behind only Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Business.
- The third fastest-growing app was Figma which introduced FigJam, a whiteboarding tool integrated with its main app.
- Price action: MSFT shares closed higher by 1.37% at $260.90 on Thursday.
