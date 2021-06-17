ChargePoint Partners With Mercedes
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has signed an agreement with German luxury vehicle maker Mercedes-Benz USA for EV charging, Mercedes me Charge, to be launched with the all-new EQS all-electric luxury sedan.
- The charging facility will also be available with all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes-EQ.
- ChargePoint’s integration of multiple charging network operators will offer Mercedes me Charge drivers a cross-charging network without the need for multiple charging network accounts, subscriptions, or charging cards.
- Drivers with a Mercedes me Charge account will have access to the largest collection of places to charge in North America, spanning public and semi-public settings.
- Drivers will have the option to use Plug & Charge on DC stations on the ChargePoint network and others.
- “As the world transitions to electric mobility, software plays an important role in fueling and ChargePoint is proud to power seamless access to EV charging in-vehicle and in-app for Mercedes-EQ drivers,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint.
- Price action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $31.95 on the last check Thursday.
