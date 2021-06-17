 Skip to main content

ChargePoint Partners With Mercedes

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPThas signed an agreement with German luxury vehicle maker Mercedes-Benz USA for EV charging, Mercedes me Charge, to be launched with the all-new EQS all-electric luxury sedan.
  • The charging facility will also be available with all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes-EQ.
  • ChargePoint’s integration of multiple charging network operators will offer Mercedes me Charge drivers a cross-charging network without the need for multiple charging network accounts, subscriptions, or charging cards.
  • Drivers with a Mercedes me Charge account will have access to the largest collection of places to charge in North America, spanning public and semi-public settings.
  • Drivers will have the option to use Plug & Charge on DC stations on the ChargePoint network and others. 
  • “As the world transitions to electric mobility, software plays an important role in fueling and ChargePoint is proud to power seamless access to EV charging in-vehicle and in-app for Mercedes-EQ drivers,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint.
  • Price action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $31.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

