Bob Dylan is planning to star in his first broadcast concert in nearly three decades with a presentation on Veeps, the livestream platform division of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV).

Don’t Criticize What You Can’t Understand: The Oscar- and Nobel Prize-winning singer/songwriter will go before the camera in a presentation titled “Shadow Kingdom,” which begins streaming on July 18 at 5 p.m. EDT and will remain on the Veeps platform until 2:59 a.m. EDT on July 20.

Tickets for viewing the concert are now available at $25 and will remain on sale through 11 p.m. EDT on July 20.

But When Quinn The Eskimo Gets Here: According to the Veeps ticket page, “‘Shadow Kingdom will showcase Bob Dylan in an intimate setting as he performs songs from his extensive body of work, created especially for this event.”

Dylan’s appearance marks his first concert performance since December 2019, as well as his first performance since his album “Rough and Rowdy Ways” was released in June 2020 by Columbia Records, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY).

(Photo of Bob Dylan in concert during the 2010 Azkena Rock Festival by Dena Flows/Flickr Creative Commons.)