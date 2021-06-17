 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Acquires EV Charging Company Electriphi As Part Of Electrification Mission
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Acquires EV Charging Company Electriphi As Part Of Electrification Mission
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: Fhas acquired Electriphi, a charging management and fleet monitoring software provider for electric vehicles (EVs).
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisition was part of Ford's $30 billion electrification investment by 2025.
  • Ford hopes to generate up to $1 billion in revenue from charging by 2030. Ford Pro estimates the depot-charging industry to grow to over 600,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030.
  • Electriphi will be part of Ford Pro's, the automaker's new global business committed to commercial customer productivity and developing the most advanced charging and energy management experiences.
  • Ford prepares to launch all-electric versions of two of the world's most popular, high-volume commercial vehicles, the Transit van and F-150 pickup. Ford will start shipping E-Transit to customers later this year. F-150 Lightning Pro will be available in spring 2022.
  • Ford estimates to generate $45 billion in revenue from hardware and adjacent and new services by 2025 from $27 billion in 2019.
  • Ford held $21.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: F shares are down 2% at $14.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Tests Break Out And Flies North: What Does The Chart Say?
Understanding Ford Motor's Unusual Options Activity
With Fed Seeing Higher Inflation, Growth Stocks Could be In The Spotlight Today
Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today
Elon Musk On Tesla Rivals' Numbers Says 'Manufacturing Is So Hard' And Companies Have His 'Respect'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com