Veritone Bags 14th US Patent For Dynamic AI Model Orchestration
- Artificial intelligence (A.I.) operating system, aiWARE creator Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) won a new U.S. patent for its Conductor technology that performs dynamic A.I. model orchestration through the use of a proprietary deep neural network (DNN).
- It marked Veritone's 14th U.S. patent.
- Veritone's aiWARE-based Conductor technology uses the power of its DNN to dynamically analyze data sets and apply the most optimal A.I. models available to that data set.
- Veritone customers like Bloomberg, the San Francisco Giants, and Westwood One have been leveraging the power of aiWARE to transform audio, video, text, and other data sources into actionable intelligence at scale.
- Price action: VERI shares traded higher by 3.55% at $22.73 on the last check Thursday.
