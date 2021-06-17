 Skip to main content

Analog Devices Launches Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
  • Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADIexpanded its ADI Chronous Industrial Ethernet portfolio with solutions that ensure long-reach Ethernet connectivity from the edge to the cloud and allow real-time configurability lower energy consumption and increased asset utilization.
  • The new ADI Chronous offerings support the 10BASE-T1L physical layer Ethernet standard allowing new data streams from edge nodes in remote and hazardous locations across process and building facilities.
  • Price action: ADI shares traded higher by 0.13% at $166.23 on the last check Thursday.

