Return On Capital Employed Overview: Grocery Outlet Holding

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) posted Q1 earnings of $23.85 million, an increase from Q4 of 14.31%. Sales dropped to $752.47 million, a 6.74% decrease between quarters. Grocery Outlet Holding earned $27.83 million, and sales totaled $806.82 million in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Grocery Outlet Holding posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Grocery Outlet Holding's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Grocery Outlet Holding reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.23/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.22/share.

 

