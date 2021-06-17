 Skip to main content

Looking Into Harrow Health's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted a 7.77% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 5.81% over the previous quarter to $15.44 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Harrow Health is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Harrow Health reached earnings of $2.63 million and sales of $14.60 million in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Harrow Health posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Harrow Health's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Harrow Health reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.01/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.03/share.

 

