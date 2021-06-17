 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Vishay Precision Group's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted Q1 earnings of $6.44 million, an increase from Q4 of 8.75%. Sales dropped to $70.59 million, a 6.44% decrease between quarters. In Q4, Vishay Precision Group earned $5.92 million, whereas sales reached $75.44 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Vishay Precision Group posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Vishay Precision Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Vishay Precision Group's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Vishay Precision Group reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.31/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.28/share.

 

Related Articles (VPG)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
Vishay Precision Group: Return On Capital Employed Insights
A Look Into Vishay Precision Group's Price Over Earnings
Vishay Precision Group Beats On Q1 Earnings, Issues Robust Q2 Guidance
Vishay Precision Group: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com