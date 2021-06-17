Mantech Bags $61M DoD Warfare Technical Support Contract
- Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) won a $61 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assistance (SETA) services to the Department of Defense (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).
- The contract is for one year with four one-year options.
- ManTech will provide support to the IWTSD mission of delivering irregular warfare abilities.
- Price action: MANT shares closed at $91.22 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Tech Media