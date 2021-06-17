 Skip to main content

Mantech Bags $61M DoD Warfare Technical Support Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANTwon a $61 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assistance (SETA) services to the Department of Defense (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).
  • The contract is for one year with four one-year options.
  • ManTech will provide support to the IWTSD mission of delivering irregular warfare abilities.
  • Price action: MANT shares closed at $91.22 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Tech Media

