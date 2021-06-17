 Skip to main content

Fleet Management Software Provider KeepTruckin Procures $190M At $2.3B Valuation: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • KeepTruckin Inc has raised $190 million in a new funding round that values the San Francisco fleet management software provider at $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • The funding will help to develop its technology offerings in part by doubling the headcount of its research and development team to over 700.
  • G2 Venture Partners led the round with BlackRock Inc, Index Ventures, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) venture capital arm GV, Greenoaks Capital, IVP, and Scale Venture Partners.
  • Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin offers artificial intelligence-powered hardware and software to a range of fleet management businesses, including Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), and Cascade Drilling.
  • The AI lowered some of KeepTruckin’s customers’ accident frequency by over 30% from the AI deployment. It had also reduced insurance rates and seat belt violations.
  • KeepTruckin’s fuel hub offering will also provide visibility for electric, battery-powered vehicles.
  • KeepTruckin’s annual recurring revenue exceeds $150 million. The company is growing at an annualized rate of over 70%. KeepTruckin last raised funding in 2019 at a $1.4 billion valuation.

