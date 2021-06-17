 Skip to main content

Philadelphia Picks NICE Inform Elite For New 911 Center
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • Philadelphia chose NICE Ltd's (NASDAQ: NICE) NICE Inform Elite& to boost emergency communications for its new 911 center slated to open in 2022.
  • NICE's 911-ready technology will help to improve the center's operational performance by streamlining auditing of 911 calls for quality assurance and eliminating manual processes.
  • "NICE Inform Elite addresses many of the practical challenges PSAPs face every day around automating manual processes and freeing up supervisors so they can focus more time on improving PSAP performance, and coaching and mentoring telecommunicators to increase the speed and quality of service to citizens," EVP Chris Wooten said.
  • Price action: NICE shares closed at $219.32 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

